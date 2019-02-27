Praying for safety of Indian Air Force pilot: Kejriwal

on Wednesday said he is praying for the safety of the who is "missing in action" after foiled Pakistan's attempts to target military installations by using its in response to India's counter-terrorism operations.

Even as the released a 46-second video showing a blindfolded man and claimed he is the of IAF's shot down aircraft, said it is "ascertaining the facts".

The said the entire country is proud of its brave son and hoping that he has a safe return.

"I pray for the safety of ..Whole country is proud of this brave son and everyone is hoping for his safe return. We all stand united to keep our country safe and strong," Kejriwal tweeted.

The man in the video released by is seen as saying "I am an IAF My service No is 27981". The veracity of the video could not be ascertained.

In a very brief press statement, Raveesh Kumar, accompanied by R G K Kapoor, said details are being ascertained about Pakistan's claim of having captured one Indian pilot.

"Against this Counter Terrorism Action, has responded this morning by using its Air Force to target military installations on the Indian side. Due to our high state of readiness and alertness, Pakistan's attempts were foiled successfully," Kumar said.

He said the Air Force was detected and the responded instantly.

"In that aerial engagement, one Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by a Bison of the Indian Air Force. The Pakistani aircraft was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side.

"In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts," he said.

The statement follows fresh confrontation a day after Indian Air Force launched a counter-terrorism action against a training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pakistan based on credible evidence that JeM intended to launch more attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)