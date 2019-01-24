Pre-season NBA games will make huge impact, says Lewis

The historic and first-ever pre- season games of the widely followed National Association (NBA), involving and Sacramento Kings, in later this year will create a huge impact, feels former star

"I am expecting it to create a major impact. First games played here in between 2 young teams Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings, two very good teams for the future.

"I expect the kids and the fans to come out and support them, said the 6-foot 10-inch former forward during an interaction with the media here on Thursday. I think they will have a lot of fun and learn a lot of things.

"A lot of camps and clinics will also be conducted by both the teams when they are in town," added Lewis, who won the championship with the in 2013.

The two pre-season games, announced in December last by the NBA, are scheduled on October 4 and 5 at the indoor stadium of the Club of in Worli here.

Asked whether a professional league, in the wake of successful other leagues like IPL, ISL and PKL, is the way to go forward, Lewis said that certainly was the way to promote the game.

"Yes, it will help grow the sport tremendously. Just like the other countries have leagues that they relate to the as well.

"There are a lot of different leagues that are played around the world. I think if they help create a league here it can help the sport grow.

"And they can have their own league just like NBA. has its own league," he noted.

Lewis, who twice made it to All-Stars in his playing days, is on a four-day visit to the city to promote the game before leaving for Bengaluru.

He was of the opinion that the hoop game was picking up in the country.

"Yes, I feel the sport is picking up here in and is moving in the right direction.

"Not only for reasons but for educational reasons as well - to teach them how to play the game in the right way - and I think the more we can reach out to the youth and the community, the more it can grow," he explained.

