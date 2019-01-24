Two killed as four-storey building collapses in Gurgaon, 5 others feared trapped

Two labourers were killed and five others feared trapped under the rubble of a four-storey under-construction building which collapsed Thursday in a village here, officials said.

The control room received a call at am from a local resident about the building collapse in Ullawas village.

Hours later, rescue workers pulled out two bodies from the rubble. (NDRF) said the two victims confirmed dead are male.

Three NDRF teams two from Ghaziabad and another from were summoned to the village near Gurgaon's sector 65.

The local police and the fire department were also involved in the rescue operation.

"Rescue teams are facing difficulty as they are removing concrete, iron grills and debris. There could be seven people, all labourers, feared trapped," told during the early hours of the operation.

The building collapsed when the labourers were laying the roof the building's fourth floor, officials said.

The police are on the lookout for the building owner, a resident of Ullawas village.

