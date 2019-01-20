BJP MLA apologises for objectionable remarks on Mayawati

After courting controversy over her remarks against BSP supremo Mayawati, BJP MLA Sadhana issued an apology, clarifying that she did not mean to hurt anyone.

Singh, a from Uttar Pradesh's Mughalsarai had Saturday called the (BSP) chief a "blot on womankind" and "worse than a transgender".

"I had no such intention to hurt anyone.... I regret what I said. I just shared a woman's pain, and didn't want to insult anyone," Singh said in a statement after her comments drew flak from from allies and opposition leaders.

The BJP lawmaker made the controversial remarks at a rally while referring to the infamous incident when was assaulted by workers in a Lucknow guest house in 1995.

"I just wanted to remind her (Mayawati) about the help extended by BJP leaders in 1995 to her," the added.

Singh's apology came immediately after a complaint was lodged against her at the by a BSP who sought that she be booked under the SC/ST Act.

"A complaint was received from BSP We have not registered an FIR yet but an investigation will be done," a said.

"We will analyse the video footage of the rally and after that a decision will be taken on whether an FIR should be filed against her (Singh)," the added.

