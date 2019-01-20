Pope touts 'Click to Pray' app ahead of World Youth Day

on Sunday recommended a praying app called "Click to Pray" ahead of a festival in that allows users to share their

"Internet and the are a resource of our time, a way to stay in touch with others, to share values and projects, and to express the desire to form a community," the pope said during his traditional weekly Angelus

will make his first trip to on Wednesday for the gathering of more than 150,000 young Catholics from across the globe at the festival.

"The web can also help us to pray as a community, to pray together," the pontiff said, addressing pilgrims in from a window in the

With the help of an holding up a touchscreen tablet, Francis, 82, made a show of using the app.

"Here I will put in... requests for prayers for the Church's mission," he said.

Launched in 2016, Click to Pray is available in Spanish, English, Italian, French, Portuguese and German, has mobile apps for and iOS and is present on

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)