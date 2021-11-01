JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Et cetera

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets states on their formation day
Business Standard

President greets people of AP, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala on formation day

Haryana was formed in 1966 while Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.

Topics
Haryana | Kerela | Karnataka

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

President of India Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of 75th Independence Day in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
President of India Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, and Kerala on their formation day on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala came into being in 1956.

Haryana was formed in 1966 while Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.

Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on the formation day. My best wishes to the residents of these States and Union Territories for their bright future, Kovind tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, November 01 2021. 11:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.