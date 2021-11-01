Looking forward to meeting again in Indonesia and in India: G20 leaders

-
As the G-20 Summit in Rome came to a close on Sunday, the leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies said they are looking forward to meeting again in Indonesia in 2022 and in India in 2023, while New Delhi asserted that it will continue to represent the voice of the developing world and protect the interests of humanity.
In its Rome declaration, the G-20 leaders also said they look ahead to Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics 2022, as opportunities for competition for athletes from around the world, which serves as a symbol of humanity's resilience.
"We thank the international organizations and the G20 Engagement Groups for their valuable inputs and policy recommendations. We thank Italy for its Presidency, for successfully hosting the Global Health Summit, co-Chaired with the European Commission, and the Rome Leaders' Summit, and for its contribution to the G20 process, and we look forward to meeting again in Indonesia in 2022, in India in 2023 and in Brazil in 2024," the declaration stated.
Briefing reporters, India's Sherpa to the G20 Summit Piyush Goyal said India will continue to represent the voice of the developing world and protecting the interests of humanity.
There had been a swap between India and Indonesia for hosting G20 with Indonesia now hosting it in 2022 and India in 2023.
The G20 is a leading global forum that brings together the world's major economies. Its members account for more than 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the population of the planet.
