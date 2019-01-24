2 youths shot dead in Gorakhpur's Shahpur area

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Gorakhpur (UP) 

Two youths were shot dead after a clash broke out between two groups during a party at rented house in Shahpur locality here, police said Thursday.

Ranu Singh (28) and Ramesh Yadav (30) were killed when someone opened fire on them during a party in Shahpur on late Wednesday night, police said.

"Till now it is not clear if the dead persons belong to the same group or not. The tenant Mantu Yadav is on the run with his brother Sheru. Things will be clear once we arrest them," said SP City Vinay Singh, who added the bodies have been sent for autopsy.

The police have recovered loaded cartridges, four empty cartridges and earthen pots with cooked mutton and bottles of liquor.

