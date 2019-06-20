Prez address tabled in Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha

President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of Parliament was laid in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
Both Houses were convened after the president's address.
In Rajya Sabha, as soon as the House assembled, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked new members to take oath.
Two new members--Birendra Prasad Baishya (AGP) and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa (BJP) took oath as members of the House.
Naidu informed the House that Thawar Chand Gehlot will be Leader of the House. Thereafter the Secretary General of Rajya Sabha laid the president's address on the table of the House.
Naidu introduced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the House and asked him to introduced his new Council of Ministers to the Rajya Sabha.
It is a customary practise for the prime minister to introduce the council of ministers after a new government takes over or if there is a reshuffle or expansion of the Union Cabinet.
The prime minster read out names and portfolios of ministers who stood up and greeted members of House with folded hands.
Besides the PM, the Council of Ministers has 57 members -- 24 Cabinet, 9 Ministers of State and 24 MoS with independent charge.
Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs M Muraleedharan also laid copied for ten different ordinances issued in 2019 which would be converted into bills. These include ordinances on triple talaq, companies law, chit fund prohibition, aadhaar and special economic zones.
The House was adjourned for the day to meet on Friday.
Similarly the President's Address was tabled in the lower House.
The Lok Sabha was also adjourned for the day to meet on Friday.
