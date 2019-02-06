JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

CBS renews 'Mom' for two more seasons

Reject politics of revenge, resistance, says Trump in State of the Union address
Business Standard

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajya Sabha proceedings were Wednesday adjourned till 2 pm within seconds of the House meeting as opposition MPs tried to protest against various issues including the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Soon after official papers were presented to the House, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu started to read names of members who had given notices seeking to raise matters of urgent importance by setting aside rules of business.

Even before he could finish speaking, MPs from Assam were up on their feet flashing copies of a newspaper.

Samajwadi Party MPs too were up on their feet but Naidu adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm even before any one of them could speak.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 11:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements