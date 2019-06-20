Promotion of culture will boost India's 'Thought Leadership': Kovind

Efforts of the government in promoting the culture of the country will boost India's 'Thought Leadership' in the world, Kovind said Thursday, addressing the joint sitting of the two House of parliament.

Addressing the newly elected MPs, Kovind spoke about how will emerge as a formidable soft power.

"Due to the efforts of my government, India's philosophy, culture and achievements have got a distinct recognition at the global stage. This year, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, which is being celebrated world over, will provide a fillip to India's 'Thought Leadership'. Similarly, programmes related to the 550th birth anniversary of ji, will help spread the light of India's spiritual wisdom throughout the world," he said.

He further said that with rapid urbanisation, development of in cities and suburbs will pave the way for economic progress and enhance employment opportunities.

"My government is tirelessly working for a modern India, by providing world-class infrastructure and public amenities in villages as well as cities. Special emphasis is being accorded to improving connectivity in the North-East, hilly and tribal areas. In addition to increasing the ease of living of citizens in the North-East; tourism, agriculture and other allied sectors will also benefit from better connectivity. Effective steps are being taken to expand organic farming in the North-East," he said.

