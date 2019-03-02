Prez issues order extending quota for EWS in JK

issued an order extending the benefits of reservation to economically backward sections in on Friday night.

A notification in this regard was issued after a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Narendra Modi, took a decision on Thursday to issue the order, a said.

With this, the 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections has been made applicable in also.

This would pave the way for reserving state government jobs to the youth of who are from economically weaker sections belonging to any religion or caste, the said.

Ten per cent reservation to economically weaker sections was introduced in the rest of the country through the 103rd Constitutional Amendment in January 2019.

The central government's move came as Jammu and Kashmir is currently under the President's Rule.

