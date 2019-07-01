'Prince of Persia' a slip up, says Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal has admitted starring in "Prince of Persia: Sands of Time" was a mistake.

The actor featured in the 2010 Disney film, a video game adaptation of 'Prince Of Persia', which was panned by critics for whitewashing -- casting Gyllenhaal in the lead instead of an actor of Iranian descent.

The Oscar-nominated actor reflected on the failure of the film, saying it was a learning experience for him.

"I think I learned a lot from that movie in that I spend a lot of time trying to be very thoughtful about the roles that I pick and why I'm picking them.

"And you're bound to slip up and be like, 'That wasn't right for me,' or 'That didn't fit perfectly.' There have been a number of roles like that. And then a number of roles that do," Gyllenhaal told Yahoo Entertainment.

The actor will next be seen in "Spider-Man: Far From Home", which is slated to be released in India on Thursday.

