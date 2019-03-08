Swapna gets customised shoes for her 12-toed feet

gold-medallist Indian heptathlete Burman has received a pair of customised shoes to fit her 12-toed feet.

German global sportswear company created and delivered customised footwear for Swapna, who has been struggled to fit in her feet into regular shoes.

"I'm so excited to finally have these pairs. I have already started training in these and I know from here on I can focus entirely on improving my performances without worrying about any pain," said.

"The journey from here should get easier. I would like to thank the team in and at the for helping me with this solution.

"I shall continue to work hard and keep moving towards my goal of winning honours for the country."



took to their in Herzogenaurach, for a detailed footwear analysis.

"Taking into consideration the unique task we had at hand, we at adidas are proud to provide Swapna with unique pairs that shall help her across the seven different disciplines of Heptathlon," said Sharad Singla, Director - Brand Marketing, adidas

Apart from Swapna, adidas recently signed athletes and amongst others to use as a catalyst to bring positive change.

