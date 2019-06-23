Priyanka appeals UP govt to help man pleading for euthanasia lest his daughter doesn't get treatment

Vadra on Sunday appealed to the BJP-led government to help a father who has reportedly said he along with his family be allowed to die if his daughter, suffering from aplastic anaemia, does not get proper treatment.

"Lalita's family should get all possible help for her treatment. It's very shameful if someone pleads for euthanasia because they cannot afford the treatment due to lack of money," tweeted.

"I appeals Uttar Pradeshgovernment to immediately help the family," she said.

The girl's father reportedly wants the government to help his daughter in getting the treatment and said he along with family wish to die if his daughter cannot be cured for want of treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)