One hundred eight feet tall statue of Vyas to be constructed

A detailed plan for the construction of 108-feet tall statue of Maharshi Ved Vyas, who is credited for classifying holy Hindu scripture Veda into four categories, has been unveiled in the Vyas Municipality of Tanhu disrict in western Nepal.
The Tanhu district is believed to be the birth place of Vyas who is said to have authored Mahabharata in Vyas cave situated in the area.
The proposed statue will be constructed at Shiva Panchyan temple area of Tanhu district in a bid to give a boost to religious tourism and attract tourists from Nepal and India.
According to Deputy Mayor of Vyas Municipality Meera Joshi, a total of Rs 63 crore has been allocated for the project, which also includes construction of a home for senior citizens, a dharamshala, a research centre, a Yoga centre and a pond.
As per the plan, 35,000 kg of copper will be utilised to construct the statue of Vyas.
