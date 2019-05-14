Priyanka offers best wishes to MP group shouting 'Modi, Modi'

surprised supporters, who were shouting "Modi, Modi", by wishing and shaking hands with them when she was coming out of the airport here on Monday for her roadshow.

She stopped her car, went up to the people chanting pro-Modi slogans and shook hands with them, and while walking back to her vehicle said "all the best, aap apni jagah hai, aur main meri jagah (you are at your place, I am at mine)".

A video of the incident went viral on in which the group of Modi supporters is also heard saying "very good, very good all the best aapko bhi, aapko bhi".

The Madhya Pradesh later tweeted the video stating, "Some people in in a sponsored manner raised Modi, Modi slogans when got down from the car and shook hands with them..."



State told PTI, "It was a sponsored event, but Congress party always believe in respecting other ideologies also."



"Priyanka's impromptu gesture shows the Congress believes in compassion and love and will defeat such ideologies with these powerful tools," Oza said.

