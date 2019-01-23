Priyanka's persona merited a more wider role in Cong: Prasad

Taking a dig at the for appointing as its in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday said her persona merited a "more wider role" in the organisation.

"Priyanka ji has become the general secretary, my good luck to her. Since the party is a family concern, these kind of postings are nothing unusual, except to say with a caveat why has she been given the limited role of eastern UP? Perhaps her persona merited a more wider role," he said.

The was responding to questions at a briefing of decisions taken by the Union cabinet.

He added that the appointments made by the reflected the outlook of the party.

Later, interacting with reporters after the briefing, Prasad said it was a case of a brother ( Rahul Gandhi) appointing his sister to a party position.

Gandhi family scion Vadra formally entered Wednesday with the Congress appointing her for East, ending years of speculation and signalling the party's intent to go full throttle in the state ahead of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)