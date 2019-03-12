Probe fake NRI online voting social media forward: Goa CEO

The of has asked police to probe a message being forwarded on which wrongly claims that Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) will be allowed to in the polls.

Elections for Goa's two seats, with 11.31 lakh voters, and bypolls for three Assembly seats will be held on April 23.

In a press statement issued here Tuesday, the office of the has clarified that the Election Commission of (ECI) had not made any such for NRIs.

"It is observed that some people are spreading fake through using logo of Election Commission of India, creating confusion among the general public," the statement said.

"Taking cognisance of such fake and complaint received about the same, the office of has referred the matter to police department to investigate," the statement informed.

As of now, overseas Indians have to register as voters, come to India, go to their constituency with the original passport issued to them when they had gone abroad and cast their votes.

An expert committee of the ECI had said no to for NRIs but approved proxy voting.

A bill to extend proxy voting rights to NRIs was passed in the recently, but it is pending in the Rajya Sabha. It is set to lapse on the dissolution of the present Lok Sabha on June 3.

Earlier, the ECI had, on February 22 this year, filed a complaint with Delhi police, asking it to track down those spreading "fake news" that NRIs (Non-Resident Indians) can cast their in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

