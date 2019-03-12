CPI, CPM forge understanding to fight 4 LS seats in Telangana

The CPI and CPI(M) Tuesday struck an electoral understanding in respect of four seats in Telangana going to the polls on April 11, a senior CPI(M) leader said.

Accordingly, the CPI would contest Mahabubabad and Bhuvanagiri seats, and the CPI-M Khammam and Nalgonda, CPI(M) told

Telangana has a total of 17 segments.

In the December 7 2018 assembly elections, the two Left parties had fought in different fronts.

The CPI had sailed in the Congress-led "Mahakutami" (People's Front), which also had the and Prof. M Kodandaram-led Telangana (TJS).

The CPI(M) had fielded candidates under the banner of the Bahujan (BLF), which comprised several smaller parties.

"For the remaining (13 Lok Sabha) seats we are trying to align with (Jana Sena), and BLF partner parties", Veerabhadram said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)