Probe ordered into alleged manipulation of postal votes of

The police Thursday ordered a detailed probe into the alleged manipulation of April 23 postal votes of police officers.

The investigation was ordered by DGP Loknath Behera after Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena, directed him to conduct a more detailed inquiry into the charges and file a report by May 15.

Behera had earlier forwarded a report prepared by the Intelligence on the alleged manipulation of the postal ballots of the police officers, to Meena.

"Prima facie it seems like there are issues in the postal ballots. The role of the also has to be probed," Meena told reporters Thursday.

A press release from the police department said Behera had asked the to register a case and probe into the matter.

"After registering the case, action will be taken against those who are responsible," the release said.

of Opposition in the assembly, had complained of 'foul play' in the matter, while PCC President, Mullapally Ramachandran, demanded that a judicial investigation was needed in the matter.

had alleged that some pro-LDF police association office-bearers had collected the postal ballots and distributed it to the policemen, who were on election duty and voted in favour of the left candidates in the elections.

