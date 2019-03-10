Nagaland LS polls to be held on April 11

Elections to the lone seat in will be held on April 11, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said Sunday.

By-election to constituency will also be held along with the polls on April 11, the first of the seven-phase election in the country.

Sinha said, nomination papers could be filed from March 18 to March 25.

Scrutiny of papers will be done March 26 and the last date of withdrawal is March 28.

Counting of votes will be taken up along with the rest of the country on May 25.

The said 12,09,613 voters including 5,96134 women will exercise their franchise 2227 polling stations in the Northeastern state.

The by-poll in seat was necessitated due to the death NDPP MLA Imtikumzum on September 23.

