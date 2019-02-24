Proposal to offer help to farmers who have more than 2 ha

Chief Minister said Sunday that the was considering a proposal to help the farmers who have more than two hectares of land.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, rolled out earlier in the day, offers Rs 6,000 annually to farmers who have upto two hectares of land.

Asked by reporters whether the BJP-led state government would increase the amount under the scheme, said, "(Many) farmers in Maharashtra's arid regions have higher (than two hectares) land holding but their plight is the same as that of small farmers. A proposal to extend some help to such farmers is under consideration."



The Central scheme will benefit one crore farmers in the state, and 14.5 lakh farmers received funds Sunday itself, he said.

The Centre disbursed Rs 2,000 per beneficiary across the country as part of the first phase of the PM-Kisan scheme Sunday.

