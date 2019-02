Chanu wins gold at Senior Weightlifting National

S Thasana Chanu of claimed gold in 64 kg women's event on the third day of the 71st Men and 34th Women Senior National championship here Sunday.

Chanu lifted a total of 212 kgs (snatch 90kgs; clean & jerk 122kgs) for the yellow metal, while Rakhi Halder of secured silver lifting 204 kgs (snatch 87 Kgs and clean & jerk 117kgs) and Haryana's Anju Chauhan bagged bronze with a lift of 202 kg (snatch 86 kgs; clean & jerk 116kgs).

In 71kg women, Sarbjeet Kaur of lifted gold with a lift of 213kg (snatch 89kgs; clean & jerk 124kgs), while Lalchhanhimi of settled for silver with 207 kg (snatch 92 kgs; clean & jerk 115kgs) and KH Sarjubala Devi representing bagged bronze with a lift of 202kg ( Snatch 89 kgs; Clean & Jerk 113kgs).

In men 67Kg category, Gulam Navi representing Services clinched gold (snatch 120kgs; clean & jerk 160kgs), Susant Sahu of bagged silver (snatch 121kgs; clean & jerk 158kgs); Andhra Pradesh's T Sudheer picked up bronze (snatch 120kgs; clean & jerk 151kgs).

In women 76kg category, Punjab's Manpreet Kaur grabbed gold (snatch- 97Kgs; clean & jerk 120kgs), Deepika Handa of clinched silver (snatch- 84Kgs; clean & jerk 120kgs) and won bronze (snatch 91kgs; clean & jerk 112kgs).

