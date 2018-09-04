Protest against rising fuel prices held in Gorakhpur

and Party workers, led by MP Pravin Nishad, staged a protest demonstration against petrol and diesel price hike at the Bazar crossing here, Tuesday.

Carrying banners and posters, the protestors raised slogans against government policies and soaring petrol and diesel prices in the country.

Pravin Nishad, while addressing the people, said it has been four years but the government does not seem concerned about the problems being faced by the people.

"Every now and then petrol and diesel prices are hiked. I want to ask if the poor and the working people are on the government's priority list? During television debates, BJP leaders avoid this issue. Even the never mentions it in his Mann Ki Baat. I appeal to the government to check fuel price or else we will be forced to launch a campaign against it," he said.

The protestors also demanded that petrol and diesel be brought under the ambit of GST.

