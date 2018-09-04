"Game changer" in logistics: Cement brought to Kerala by ship

A vessel carrying 25,000 tonnes of has berthed at the of Cochin Port with authorities terming the shipping of the low-value product as "a game changer" in logistics.

The brought from was being transferred from the ship to the silos located at the Penna Terminal near through pneumatic suction, a Cochin release said Tuesday.

This modal shift in of cement from road or rail to shipping was another step towards promoting coastal shipping through cost-effective and environment-friendly logistics envisaged under the Sagarmala Programme of Ministry of Shipping, it said.

Cement being a high-volume, low-value product, low-cost sea is very important as a game changer in logistics, the release said.

A V Ramana and Goutam Gupta witnessed handling of the first consignment.

