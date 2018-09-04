"Game changer" in logistics: Cement brought to Kerala by ship

A cargo vessel carrying 25,000 tonnes of loose cement has berthed at the Ernakulam Wharf of Cochin Port with authorities terming the shipping of the low-value product as "a game changer" in logistics.
The cement brought from Krishnapatnam Port was being transferred from the ship to the silos located at the Penna Cement Terminal near Ernakulam Wharf through pneumatic suction, a Cochin Port Trust release said Tuesday.
This modal shift in transport of cement from road or rail to shipping was another step towards promoting coastal shipping through cost-effective and environment-friendly logistics envisaged under the Sagarmala Programme of Ministry of Shipping, it said.
Cement being a high-volume, low-value product, low-cost sea transport is very important as a game changer in logistics, the release said.
Port Trust Chairman A V Ramana and Traffic Manager Goutam Gupta witnessed handling of the first consignment.
