Imran Khan's close ally Arif Alvi elected new Pakistan president

Dr Arif Alvi, a close ally of and of the Tehreek-e-Insaf party, was elected as the new of Tuesday, as the cricketer-turned-politician consolidated his grip on power.

The 69-year-old former defeated Peoples Party candidate and the Pakistan Muslim League-N nominee ur Rehman in a three-way contest to become the 13th

Of the 430 votes cast via a secret ballot in the and Senate, Alvi received 212 votes, Rehman bagged 131 and Ahsan garnered 81; six votes were rejected, DawnNews reported, citing unofficial results.

Alvi secured 45 of the 60 votes cast by the Balochistan's newly elected lawmakers, it said.

In the PPP-dominated Sindh Assembly, Ahsan got 100 votes, while Alvi bagged 56. Just a solitary vote was cast in the favour of Rehman.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Alvi received 78 of the total 109 votes, while Rehman and Ahsan got 26 and five votes respectively.

In Assembly, Alvi secured 186 votes, whereas Rehman and Ahsan received 141 and 6 votes respectively; 18 votes were rejected.

In his victory speech, Alvi thanked Khan for nominating "me for such a big responsibility."



Alvi said that "from today I am not just that was nominated by the but I am the president of the entire nation and all parties. Each party has an equal right on me".

The newly elected president will take oath of the office on September 9. Outgoing President Mamnoon Hussain's five-year tenure ends on September 8.

Alvi said he will invite everyone, including the opposition, for the oath-taking ceremony.

"My political struggle dates back to 1967, since the time of However, I believe that this nation has gained much awareness since. The president also promises whatever is promised in the Constitution," he said.

Alvi is of He served as the party's from 2006 to 2013.

He won the elections from NA-247 (Karachi) during the July 25 polls. He was also elected member of the in the 2013

In Pakistan, the President is considered as a symbol of the federation and of the state and exercises all powers on the recommendations of the

Prime Minister Khan, who is said to have the backing of the powerful military establishment, has consolidated his grip over power by nominating the governors of the all four provinces and appointing his key ally as the of the most populous and politically crucial state of

With his close ally Alvi as President, Khan can smoothly implement his agenda, according to observers.

The system is complex, as the elections for the top post are held on the basis of proportional representation to give equal representation to the four provinces.

Each lawmaker of (104 members), National Assembly (342) and Assembly (65) has one vote. But the vote of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies is determined on the basis of proportional representation and each assembly has been allotted 65 votes - equal to the total number of members in the assembly with the least members, that is, the Assembly.

Accordingly, 5.70 parliamentarians makeup 1 vote, 2.58 in Sindh, 1.90 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while lawmakers in Balochistan, the smallest assembly, get one vote each.

Thus, according to the law, the president is elected by the consisting of 706 votes of all lawmakers.

