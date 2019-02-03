Protest by Endosulfan victims ends as LDF govt accepts demand

Five days after they embarked on an indefinite strike here, mothers of endosulfan-affected children Sunday ended their agitation after the government agreed to include more victims in the list for compensation and rehabilitation.

Peeditha Janakeeya Munnani (EPJM), earlier in the day marched to Cliff House, the official residence of as their talks with the government failed on Saturday.

An embarrassed government was forced to hold fresh talks with the protesters following which the announcement was made by M V Jayarajan, to the

The two-hour long meeting chaired by and at the end of it, the joined and assured all help to the victims.

"Those who were below 18 years of age in the 2017 Biological Plausible list of 1095 people will be included in the rehabilitation package. District will coordinate the process," ," told the media.

Activist Daya Bai, who was on fast along with the mothers of the victims, said she was happy that the government decided to accept their demands.

"I thank everyone who pledged their support to this just cause. I heard many allegations against me. I am not angry or unhappy with anyone. I just want justice for these kids," Bai said.

Muneesa, a victim and an active participant in the protest, told that the meeting with the chief minister was a success.

"It was an elaborate discussion. The chief minister responded to our issues in a favourable manner. The government accepted all our demands," she said.

V M Sudheeran also took part in the protest march pledging support to the victims.

As per the last year's government list, only 287 people were beneficiaries of the medical and financial aid.

The protesters alleged that the government was turning a blind eye to the fact that 1,905 people are affected by the pesticide.

The families, who have come from the northernmost district of to the state's southern tip to make their woes heard, began the strike demanding speedy disbursal of compensation and implementation of the rehabilitation package.

