Sex workers in WB make themselves heard with NOTA

Havingbeenconsignedtothemarginsofsocietysofar,sexworkersinWestBengalarenowexpressingtheirdispleasurewithLokSabhacandidatesbypressingtheNOTAbutton.
Theworkerssaidtheyhadreachedouttoall466candidatesinthestate,urgingfortheinclusionoftheirdemandsinelectionmanifestoes,otherwisetheywouldbecompelledtopresstheNOTAbutton.
"MostofusoptedforNOTAinthelastsixphases,"saidKajalBose,asexworkerandthesecretaryofDurbarMahilaSamanwayaCommittee,anNGOworkingforthesexworkers'rightsinWestBengal.
UndertheleadershipofAllIndiaNetworkofSexWorkers(AINSW),smallgroupsreachedouttoeachcandidateinthestate.
"StartingfromDarjeelingtotheSundarbanswewenttocandidatesofallpoliticalpartieswithourdemands,"saidRitaRoy,asexworkerandamemberofoneofthegroups.
Shesaidtheyaskedcandidatestoincludetheirdemandsintheirelectionmanifestoes,includingthedemandforlistingsexworkasarecognisedoccupationbytheLabourMinistry
Roysaidsomesomecandidatesmetthem,butothersmostlysaidtheywerebusywithcampaigning.
"Duringourmeetings,wetoldthemthatifwedonotgetassurancefromyou,wewillhavenootheroptionbuttopressNOTA,"shesaid.
AnothersexworkerfromKolkata,ShibaniGiri,however,saidthatcandidatesonlygavethemaverbalassurance.
Thesexworkersfromred-lightareassuchasRabindraSarobar,Rambagan,Sethbagan,Bowbazar,Kalighat,Chelta,KidderporeandTollygungearefightingforbasicdemands.
Theyaredemandingaccesstograntofpensionat45yearsofage,repealofclausesoftheImmoralTraffic(Prevention)Act(ITPA),decriminalisationofsexworkandrecognitionofaself-regulatoryboard,formedbytheworkers,topreventhumantraffickinginsexwork.
Thesexworkerssaidtheirchildrenfacediscriminationwhileapplyingforadmissiontoschoolsandotherinstitutions.
Theyclaimthatthepoliceoftenharassthem,sendthemtojailsorhelterhomesagainsttheirwillandaddedthatsometimesthelocalgoonsalsoextortmoneyfromthemwiththetacitsupportofthepolice.
"Wehavebeenpushingforthesedemandssinceassemblyelectionswhichbroughtachangeinthestatein2011.Buttilltodaywehavenotgotanypositiveresult,"DurbarchiefadvisorSJanasaid.
"Therearefivemillionsexworkerswhoarethecitizensofourcountry.Itisimportanttorecognisethatweareheadsoffamiliesandneedtosupportourdependents.Wehavechosenthisoccupationfromthelimitedchoices(wehad)butwewerenotforcedintoit,"Roysaid.
"Politicalpartiesshouldensurethatsexworkersandtheirfamilymembersdonotfaceanykindofdiscriminationinaccessingpublicwelfareservicesandtheyshouldsetupacomplaintredressalsystemtoensurejusticeforus,"shesaid.
AskedifotherworkersinrestofthestatehadalsopressedNOTA,Girisaid,"WehadreachedaconsensusonNOTA...Sofarwehavethefeedbackthatsexworkersintheotherdistrictshaveoptedforit."
InKolkata,thevoterturnoutfromSonagachiwas90percent.
