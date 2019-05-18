JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

JK Cement Q4 net profit jumps 55% to Rs 150 cr

Griezmann whistled as Atletico come back to draw with Levante
Business Standard

Sex workers in WB make themselves heard with NOTA

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Havingbeenconsignedtothemarginsofsocietysofar,sexworkersinWestBengalarenowexpressingtheirdispleasurewithLokSabhacandidatesbypressingtheNOTAbutton.

Theworkerssaidtheyhadreachedouttoall466candidatesinthestate,urgingfortheinclusionoftheirdemandsinelectionmanifestoes,otherwisetheywouldbecompelledtopresstheNOTAbutton.

"MostofusoptedforNOTAinthelastsixphases,"saidKajalBose,asexworkerandthesecretaryofDurbarMahilaSamanwayaCommittee,anNGOworkingforthesexworkers'rightsinWestBengal.

UndertheleadershipofAllIndiaNetworkofSexWorkers(AINSW),smallgroupsreachedouttoeachcandidateinthestate.

"StartingfromDarjeelingtotheSundarbanswewenttocandidatesofallpoliticalpartieswithourdemands,"saidRitaRoy,asexworkerandamemberofoneofthegroups.

Shesaidtheyaskedcandidatestoincludetheirdemandsintheirelectionmanifestoes,includingthedemandforlistingsexworkasarecognisedoccupationbytheLabourMinistry

Roysaidsomesomecandidatesmetthem,butothersmostlysaidtheywerebusywithcampaigning.

"Duringourmeetings,wetoldthemthatifwedonotgetassurancefromyou,wewillhavenootheroptionbuttopressNOTA,"shesaid.

AnothersexworkerfromKolkata,ShibaniGiri,however,saidthatcandidatesonlygavethemaverbalassurance.

Thesexworkersfromred-lightareassuchasRabindraSarobar,Rambagan,Sethbagan,Bowbazar,Kalighat,Chelta,KidderporeandTollygungearefightingforbasicdemands.

Theyaredemandingaccesstograntofpensionat45yearsofage,repealofclausesoftheImmoralTraffic(Prevention)Act(ITPA),decriminalisationofsexworkandrecognitionofaself-regulatoryboard,formedbytheworkers,topreventhumantraffickinginsexwork.

Thesexworkerssaidtheirchildrenfacediscriminationwhileapplyingforadmissiontoschoolsandotherinstitutions.

Theyclaimthatthepoliceoftenharassthem,sendthemtojailsorhelterhomesagainsttheirwillandaddedthatsometimesthelocalgoonsalsoextortmoneyfromthemwiththetacitsupportofthepolice.

"Wehavebeenpushingforthesedemandssinceassemblyelectionswhichbroughtachangeinthestatein2011.Buttilltodaywehavenotgotanypositiveresult,"DurbarchiefadvisorSJanasaid.

"Therearefivemillionsexworkerswhoarethecitizensofourcountry.Itisimportanttorecognisethatweareheadsoffamiliesandneedtosupportourdependents.Wehavechosenthisoccupationfromthelimitedchoices(wehad)butwewerenotforcedintoit,"Roysaid.

"Politicalpartiesshouldensurethatsexworkersandtheirfamilymembersdonotfaceanykindofdiscriminationinaccessingpublicwelfareservicesandtheyshouldsetupacomplaintredressalsystemtoensurejusticeforus,"shesaid.

AskedifotherworkersinrestofthestatehadalsopressedNOTA,Girisaid,"WehadreachedaconsensusonNOTA...Sofarwehavethefeedbackthatsexworkersintheotherdistrictshaveoptedforit."


InKolkata,thevoterturnoutfromSonagachiwas90percent.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 20:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements