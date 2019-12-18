PSA supervisory board approves merger with Fiat-Chrysler: Report

The supervisory board of French carmaker PSA on Tuesday approved a mega-merger with Fiat-Chrysler, a source close to their talks said.

Under the deal, shareholders in the two groups would split the capital of the merged firm on a 50/50 basis to form a global sector behemoth without any plant closures, according to the source.









(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)