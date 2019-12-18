JUST IN
PSA supervisory board approves merger with Fiat-Chrysler: Report

Under the deal, shareholders in the two groups would split the capital of the merged firm on a 50/50 basis

AFP | PTI  |  Paris 

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

The supervisory board of French carmaker PSA on Tuesday approved a mega-merger with Fiat-Chrysler, a source close to their talks said.

Under the deal, shareholders in the two groups would split the capital of the merged firm on a 50/50 basis to form a global sector behemoth without any plant closures, according to the source.



 

First Published: Wed, December 18 2019. 00:30 IST

