PSA supervisory board approves merger with Fiat-Chrysler: Report

The supervisory board of French carmaker PSA on Tuesday approved a mega-merger with Fiat-Chrysler, a source close to their talks said.
Under the deal, shareholders in the two groups would split the capital of the merged firm on a 50/50 basis to form a global sector behemoth without any plant closures, according to the source.
