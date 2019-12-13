Porsche launches Cayenne Coupe in India, prices start at Rs 1.32 crore

Luxury sports carmaker on Friday launched Cayenne Coupe model, priced up to Rs 1.98 crore (ex-showroom).

The model shares the same technical attributes as the third generation Cayenne, and two derivatives of it -- Cayenne Coupe and Cayenne Turbo Coupe -- will be available for customers to order, the company said in a statement.

While the Cayenne Coupe is priced at Rs 1.32 crore, the Cayenne Turbo Coupe is tagged at Rs 1.98 crore, it added.

The vehicle is powered by a three-litre V6 turbo engine with an output of 340 hp, able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6 seconds.

"This model offers the option of an extra sporty variant within our SUV range. The Cayenne Coupe also reinforces the evolutionary approach takes to developing its sports cars for the new era," India Director Pavan Shetty said.

Inheriting the same technical capabilities implemented in the third generation Cayenne, alongside a sharpened design, the Cayenne Coupe is more progressive, athletic, and emotional in its own right, he added.