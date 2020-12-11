PSLV-C50 to launch communication satellite CMS-01 on Dec 17: ISRO

The launch of communication CMS-01 onboard the Polar Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50), is scheduled on December 17 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Friday.

"PSLV-C50, which is the 52nd mission of PSLV, will launch CMS-01 from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 15:41 Hrs IST on December 17, 2020 subject to weather conditions," the space agency said.

CMS-01 is a communication envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum, it said.

The Extended-C Band coverage will include Indian mainland, Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands.

CMS-01 is the 42nd Communication Satellite of India.

PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 strap-on motors), said, adding that this will be the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)