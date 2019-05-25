People wanted Modi, Palaniswami govts to continue: OPS

O Saturday said the outcome of Lok Sabha elections and assembly bypolls proved people wanted continuation of the Narendra Modi and AIADMK governments at the Centre and the state respectively.

"People at the All- level wanted Narendra Modi to continue as the and people in wanted the Amma (Jayalalithaa) regime to continue. This is what the poll verdict says," he told reporters here.

He was referring to the AIADMK winning nine assembly seats in the bypolls to 22 segments which virtually ensured continuation of the till 2021 and the BJP-led NDA getting over 350 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

The NDA, however, managed to win only one Lok Sabha seat out of the 38 that went to polls in with the DMK-led alliance sweeping the rest.

