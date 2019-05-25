2 die of electrocution in Bhadohi

A couple working as domestic helps at a trader's home here died due to electrocution Saturday, police said.

Chhote (42) died when he came in contact with an electric wire while repairing a submersible pump at Laxman Patti area here under station, they said.

Kannaujia's wife (35) died while trying to save him, said.

Two pet dogs also died in the incident, he said.

