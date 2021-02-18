'Metro man' E Sreedharan to join BJP, likely to contest Kerala polls

-
Former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan on Thursday said he will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala.
Sources in BJP also confirmed that the 'Metro man' will formally join the party during BJP's Vijay Yathra, which is scheduled to start from February 21.
The Vijay Yathra will be led by Kerala BJP President K Surendran.
This came ahead of the Assembly elections in Kerala scheduled to be conducted between April-May.
