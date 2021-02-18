Non-stop efforts being made for Assam's progress, says PM Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday said that the development of Assam is a top priority for the present government and that is why efforts are being made day in and day out in that direction. "In the last five years a number of steps have been taken to restore the multi-modal connectivity of the state."
While inaugurating the Mahabahu-Brahmputra project in Assam and the Dhubri Phoolbari bridge through video conferencing, he recalled that before Independence, Assam was one of the most prosperous states in the country which paid the highest taxes. One of the primary reasons for Assam's prosperity was its connectivity network.
He said that it was essential to modernise the state's infrastructure after Independence but Assam was left to fend for itself. In the last few years, the double-engine government at the Centre and the state has tried to remove the geographic and cultural disparities in the region, added Modi.
PM Modi said the physical and cultural integrity of the entire region, including Assam has been bolstered to a considerable extent.
