Pulwama attack: Clash during candlelight protest march in Guj

A clash broke out between members of two communities on Saturday when a candlelight march against the Pulwama terror attack was underway in locality in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, police said.

of Police (Zone II) Panna Momaya said tear had to be fired to bring the situation under control.

"A candlelight march was passing through a communally sensitive locality in area when a clash broke out between members of two communities," the said.

"Primarily, it appears some misunderstanding about stones being pelted by members of a procession passing from the same locality led to the clash. We are still investigating what started the clash," she said.

The DCP said there was no clear picture at the moment of people injured or property damaged though she added that the situation had been brought under control.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)