5 injured in 2 separate fire incidents after gas cylinder explosions in Delhi

Five men were injured in two separate fire incidents which broke out after cooking exploded in northeast Delhi, police said Saturday.

In Bhajanpura area, three contractual labourers -- Sajjan Kumar (21), Dipaknar (22) and (20) -- were injured after a exploded.

They had left the knob opened after cooking their dinner on Friday night, a said.

An explosion took place when they tried to light the stove in the morning.

After hearing their cries for help, locals rushed in and brought the fire under control, he said.

The victims sustained burn injuries on their hands, face and back, the said, adding that they were rushed to the

In a similar incident, two men sustained burn injuries after a cooking exploded in Kewal Park on Friday night, police said.

At around 9 pm, police were informed about a cylinder blast at a residential building, they added.

The injured persons were identified as Alok (20) and Manish (22), police said



Alok sustained 20 per cent burns while Manish sustained 30 per cent burn injures, they said.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that the two men were trying to light a They had apparently switched on the burner but then began looking for a match box, police said.

The gas had spread in the room and an explosion took place when they lighted the matchstick, police added.

The victims were being treated at the

