Pulwama terror attack: Odisha announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Odisha government Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of two slain CRPF jawans from the state, who were among 40 personnel killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The ex-gratia was announced after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to the family members of the two jawans.

"I spoke to the family members of the two martyrs and assured them of all help. I am with them," Patnaik said.

Prasanna Sahu of Naugaon area of Jagatsinghpur district and Manoj Behera of Niali area in Cuttack district, were among the 40 jawans killed in the Thursday's terrorist suicide bomber attack.

Strongly condemning the incident, the chief minister asked finance minister S B Behera and health minister Pratap Jena to visit brave jawans houses to pay tributes to them.

Patnaik, while attending a farmers meeting at Kendrapara, observed two minute silence as a mark of respect towards the victims of the Jammu and Kashmir terrorist strike.

"Deeply saddened by the martyrdom of so many @crpfindia #jawans in terrorist attack in #Pulwama district of #JammuAndKashmir. Strongly condemn the cowardly act and condolences to the bereaved families (sic)," Patnaik tweeted.

Aravind Agarwal, the district collector of Jagatsinghpur district, visited Naugaon village and met the family members of Prasanna Sahu.

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 19:05 IST

