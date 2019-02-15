Pulwama attack: UP govt announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to families of 12 jawans

The government Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 25 lakhs each to the families of the 12 CRPF jawans of the state killed in the terror attack in Pulwama, an said.

The government has also announced job to one member of each soldier's family besides naming the link road in their native village after the martyrs, the said.

Directives have also been issued to ensure that the last rites of the jawans are performed with full state honours in which one of the besides DM and SSP remain present as representatives of the government, the said.

has expressed profound grief over the deaths and prayed for peace for the departed soul, he said.

12 jawans belonging to the state were killed in the attack in on Thursday, the said.

Those who laid down their lives are (Chandauli), Pankaj Kumar Tripathi (Maharajganj), Amit Kumar (Shamli), (Shamli), Vijay Kumar Maurya (Deoria), Ram Vajeel (Mainpuri), Mahesh Kumar (Allahabad), Ramesh Yadav (Varanasi), (Agra), (Kannauj), Shyam Babu (Kanpur Dehat) and Ajit Kumar Azad (Unnao), the added.

