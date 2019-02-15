Two disgruntled Cong MLAs meet Siddaramaiah

Two out of the four disgruntled MLAs, against whom a disqualification petition is pending with the assembly Speaker, Friday met and former here and reportedly pledged loyalty to the party.

" Shri Nagendra and Shri met CLPleader Shri @ along with Shri Zameer Ahmed Khan," said in a tweet.

Though what transpired at the meeting was not known, party sources calling it a one-to-one meeting said, the legislators pledged their loyalty to the party and requested the to withdraw the disqualification petition while narrating their grievances.

is said to have advised both Jarkiholi and Nagendra not to take any decision in haste until the Lok Sabha elections are over, according to the sources.

The Thursday had said his petition seeking disqualification of four disgruntled party MLAs was pending with the Speaker, who is the competent authority to take action under the

The former said his petition to the has nothing to do with the four MLAs attending the session since Wednesday, as he noted that the legislators have violated the in earlier instances.

The four disgruntled MLAs, who had gone missing for several weeks amid political turmoil in Karnataka, surfaced here Wednesday two days after the party recommended their disqualification to K R Ramesh Kumar.

The lawmakers had kept the party on tenterhooks for several weeks, defying its twice to attend theCongress Legislative Party (CLP) meetings on January 18 andFebruary 8.

They had skipped the assembly Budget Session since February 6 and surfaced only on Wednesday.

The four-- Ramesh Jarkiholi, Umesh Jadhav, B Nagendra and Mahesh Kumathali-- were reported to be in touch with the BJP, which has been accused of trying to poach the MLAs to bring down the JDS-Congress government.

Though and have not metSiddaramaiah, they had attended the session on Wednesday and Thursday.

Party insiders have said Jadhav may have made up his mind to join the BJP and he has reportedly been promised Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat against Congress veteran Mallikarjuna Kharge, whom he considers arch rival.

Surprisingly, Kumathali known as close confidant of Jarkiholi kept away from Friday's meeting, with reports of alleged cracks in ties between them.

The Congress had petitioned the on Monday, seeking action against the four MLAs after warning them to mend their ways and fall in line.

The MLAs were earlier given notices, seeking an explanation for their conduct and to meet Siddaramaiah in person, which they had not complied with.

According to sources, the four decided to attend the proceedings to vote in favour of the during the budget that concluded on Thursday, to save themselves from the disqualification move.

