Punjab govt announces 6% dearness allowance for employees, pensioners

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

The Punjab government Friday announced a 6 per cent dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners, with effect from February 1.

The decision, which will benefit nearly 3.25 lakh employees and three lakh pensioners, was announced by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh during the cabinet meeting after informal discussions on the issue, an official statement said.

The decision would entail an additional annual financial liability of Rs 720 crore for the state exchequer.

Amarinder, who presided over the cabinet meeting, reiterated his government's firm commitment to ensure welfare of the employees and pensioners despite financial constraints.

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 16:51 IST

