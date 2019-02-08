Punjab govt announces 6% dearness allowance for employees, pensioners

-
ALSO READ
Punjab to give 6 pc DA to 6.25 lakh employees, pensioners
Pb AAP MLA says he surrendered TA, DA as Assembly was adjourned within 11 minutes on Dec 13
Gujarat govt hikes dearness allowance by two per cent
Cabinet Approves Additional 2% Increase In Dearness Allowance
Raj govt hikes dearness allowance of state employees
-
The Punjab government Friday announced a 6 per cent dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners, with effect from February 1.
The decision, which will benefit nearly 3.25 lakh employees and three lakh pensioners, was announced by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh during the cabinet meeting after informal discussions on the issue, an official statement said.
The decision would entail an additional annual financial liability of Rs 720 crore for the state exchequer.
Amarinder, who presided over the cabinet meeting, reiterated his government's firm commitment to ensure welfare of the employees and pensioners despite financial constraints.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU