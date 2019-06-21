JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Nagaland all set to protect livelihood of street vendors

Noida: Gang involved in Rs 60 cr GST fraud busted, 4 held
Business Standard

Punjab govt to call all-party meet to discuss ways to address depletion of groundwater

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

An all-party meeting would be convened soon to evolve a broad consensus to comprehensively address the problem of depletion of groundwater in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said here on Friday.

Singh chaired a high-level meeting to discuss ways and means to resolve the alarming situation emerging out of fast depleting groundwater table across the state, an official statement said.

The meeting was attended by ministers, senior officers, water experts, scientists and representatives of farmer organisations and industry.

The chief minister announced constitution of a committee under Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Viswajeet Khanna and Vice Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University B S Dhillon to explore the possibility for change in the existing cropping pattern, besides developing a viable scheme to motivate farmers to give up the sowing of paddy, it being a water guzzling crop, and switch to alternative crops such as maize, pulses, vegetables and horticulture crops.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 20:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU