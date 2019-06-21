Punjab govt to call all-party meet to discuss ways to address depletion of groundwater

An all-party meeting would be convened soon to evolve a broad consensus to comprehensively address the problem of depletion of groundwater in Punjab, said here on Friday.

Singh chaired a high-level meeting to discuss ways and means to resolve the alarming situation emerging out of fast depleting groundwater table across the state, an official statement said.

The meeting was attended by ministers, senior officers, water experts, scientists and representatives of organisations and industry.

The announced constitution of a committee under (Development) Viswajeet Khanna and of Agricultural University B S Dhillon to explore the possibility for change in the existing cropping pattern, besides developing a viable scheme to motivate farmers to give up the sowing of paddy, it being a water guzzling crop, and switch to alternative crops such as maize, pulses, vegetables and horticulture crops.

