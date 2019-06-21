Russian Prez Putin condoles deaths in Himachal Pradesh bus accident

Russian Friday condoled the death of at least 44 people in a road accident in and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the tragic incident.

An overloaded bus fell into a deep drain in district of on Thursday, killing 44 people and injuring 34 others.

According to a statement issued by Kremlin, Putin offered condolences to and over the accident.

"Accept my deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of the road accident in the state of Himachal Pradesh, in which many children and teenagers have died," Putin said.

He conveyed his support to families of the victims.

"Pass on my words of sympathy and support to the victims' friends and families and wishes of an early recovery to those injured," Putin said.

According to preliminary investigation by the police, the lost control of the private bus which fell into an over 300-metre-deep gorge near the Dhoth Morh in Banjar tehsil of the district.

Most of the victims were residents of various areas in district.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the and the district hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)