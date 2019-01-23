JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

NCLAT asks NCLT Ahmedabad to take decision on Essar Steel's insolvency case by Jan 31

Body heat can be used to power 'smart garments'
Business Standard

Punjab, Haryana reel under cold weather

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

A day after rains lashed Punjab and Haryana, most parts of the two states continued to reel under cold, with Adampur recording the lowest temperature at 5.3 degrees Celsius.

An official of the MeT department said that in Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, mercury settled at 7.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

In Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala of Punjab the minimum temperature was recorded at 5.4 degrees, 7 degrees and 6.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Pathankot, Halwara, Bathinda and Faridkot mercury settled at 6.6 degrees, 6.5 degrees, 7.5 degrees, 9 degrees and 5.7 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal the minimum temperature settled at 7.2 degrees, 6.8 degrees and 5.4 degrees Celsius, upto five degrees above normal.

Bhiwani, Sirsa, Rohtak and Narnaul recorded low temperature of 8.3 degrees, 8.9 degrees, 6.6 degrees and 10.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 12:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements