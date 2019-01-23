Punjab, Haryana reel under cold weather

A day after rains lashed and Haryana, most parts of the two states continued to reel under cold, with recording the lowest at 5.3 degrees

An said that in Chandigarh, the joint capital of and Haryana, mercury settled at 7.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

In Amritsar, and of the minimum was recorded at 5.4 degrees, 7 degrees and 6.5 degrees respectively.

In Pathankot, Halwara, Bathinda and Faridkot mercury settled at 6.6 degrees, 6.5 degrees, 7.5 degrees, 9 degrees and 5.7 degrees

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal the minimum settled at 7.2 degrees, 6.8 degrees and 5.4 degrees Celsius, upto five degrees above normal.

Bhiwani, Sirsa, Rohtak and Narnaul recorded low temperature of 8.3 degrees, 8.9 degrees, 6.6 degrees and 10.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

