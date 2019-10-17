PVR reports 35% jump in September quarter net profit at Rs 48 cr

Multiplex chain operator PVR on Thursday reported a 34.98 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 47.88 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 35.47 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total income of the firm during the quarter under review went up by 37.04 per cent to Rs 979.4 crore as against Rs 714.65 crore in the July-September quarter last fiscal, PVR said in a regulatory filing.

PVR currently operates a network of 800 screens spread over 170 properties in 69 cities across the country.

Shares of the company were trading 0.32 per cent higher at Rs 1,825.40 apiece on BSE.

