Qatar Science & Technology Park Awards Young 'Techpreneurs' at Finale of the Arab Innovation Academy

/ -- Talented young minds introduce innovative solutions to global problems



The second edition of the (AIA), a collaboration between Science & Technology Park (QSTP) - part of Foundation Research, and Innovation ( RDI) - and the (EIA), concluded with a grand pitching and graduation ceremony at on Tuesday, January 15.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/810014/Arab_Innovation_Academy.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/810015/Young_Techpreneurs.jpg )AIA is the first and largest entrepreneurship program in the region, aimed at equipping entrepreneurs in Qatar, the MENA region, and the global community with the skillset to build their in just 10 days. The accelerated mode of experiential learning introduced participants to cutting-edge methods and tools in entrepreneurship, from formation and idea creation to pitching to venture capitalists and angel investors. During the competition, participants developed and launched new tech ventures in a real marketplace, with genuine customer feedback.

The program, which began on January 2, brought together world-renowned technology collaborators; more than 160 participants selected from a pool of over 900 applicants; 25 speakers; and 37 mentors and investors, representing 30 different nationalities. The second edition of AIA also witnessed even greater participation in the program from Arab women.

Commenting on the success of the event, Yosouf Abdulrahman Saleh, Executive Director, QSTP, said: "I'm very proud of what we've achieved in the second edition of AIA, with the majority of the teams completing their projects throughout their journey with us.

" is one of QSTP's flagship initiatives, by which we follow through on our commitment to support tech-based entrepreneurship ventures in - through incubation, funding, training, mentorship, and connections to regional and global tech innovation ecosystems. We believe that this program contributes enormously to expanding the economic diversity of Qatar, and in developing its human capital.

"We look forward to educating the public and raising further awareness about the substantial benefits of the AIA program, while encouraging greater participation from the youth of Qatar and the region in our third edition of AIA next year.

Alar Kolk, President, EIA, said: "All of us at the are proud to have run the second edition of the program, in cooperation with and This year, we have welcomed a record number of participants from all corners of the MENA region.

"Here, students develop the skills and confidence needed to develop start-ups from scratch, and learn to create unique value in the world of entrepreneurship and innovation.

"This unique, world-changing program is only possible through the vision and leadership of and Our collaboration promises to empower young people to further the of essential skills needed to transform the long-term prospects of the region."



The ideas produced by the participating teams addressed many global problems - from retaining children's interest in reading and re-utilizing industrial wastes, to simplifying the search for blood donors - and spanned several industries, including health, education, construction, real estate, and tourism.

Two days before the graduation ceremony, the techpreneurs presented their ideas to other participants, mentors, and visitors in a public Startup Expo, answering questions about their products, services, and business concepts. The expo served as a dry run for the teams ahead of the final grand pitching day, where the top 10 teams presented their start-up ideas to investors, received valuable input from the attendees, and were directed toward areas where their business concepts should be further developed.

AIA 2019 first place winner was 'Salamat-e', who developed a mobile app that serves as a 'health passport'. The app is connected to GPS, and contains information about epidemic diseases in the region of a particular travel destination, as well as prevention methods and necessary vaccinations. The is composed of from Palestine Polytechnic University; Chaimae El from Mohammed VI University of Health Sciences, Morocco; from Higher School of Economics, Russia; from Al Neelain University, Sudan; and Yafa Abd AlRahim from Birzeit University, Palestine.

The second place award went to team 'Fly Stories', who created a platform that provides children with an interactive reading experience, and authors with an outlet to publish their stories. Members of the team include Aboubakr Aqle, Ghadeer Abuoda, and from Hamad Bin Khalifa University, a member of Qatar Foundation, Qatar; Jalila from Sultan Qaboos University, Oman; and Tasneem Ismail from Institute for Graduate Studies, Qatar.

Teams 'EyeTalk' and 'WheelsOnClick' tied in third place. 'EyeTalk' presented a concept of a that can help people with disabilities communicate using just their eyes, by blinking. Team members include and from the University of Abou Bakr Belkad, Algeria; and Do?ukan Aksu from Istanbul University, Turkey; and Shaikha Alsubaey from Qatar University, Qatar.

'WheelsOnClick' created a platform that connects owners of underutilized cars with people in need of cars for a short period. The platform follows the popular concept, which users can use to look for, or list cars, for rent. Members of the team include Abhimanyu Saini from Indian Institute of Science, India; Fathalrhman from Al Neelain University, Sudan; Garima Natani from Indian Institute of Technology, India; Omaiyma from Ibri College of Technology, Oman; and from Alzaiem Alazhari University,

Speaking about her AIA experience, winning said: "This opportunity is a life-changing experience for us. It was amazing to meet mentors and people who will support and work with us.

"Even if we just met each other, our harmony was amazing, and I think it's what helped us win first place. We are now a team of entrepreneurs who will work on one project, develop, grow it, and make an impact in our respective countries."



One of the investors, Sander van der Blonk, Venture at Heywood & Sons, commented: "I have great respect for the people who came here as individuals and, after two weeks, came out as members of a team, and have thought through some very interesting and difficult issues, developing solutions and cultivating the beginnings of a start-up. I think the presentations that they gave were fascinating and, if this is what these teams are capable of, then this region has seen nothing yet. There's much more to expect for the future."



Mentors also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in AIA. Ali Al Sahli, a involved in software at Qatar Petroleum, said: "I enjoyed interacting with the participants, from different backgrounds and with different ideologies. The chance to help them improve and seeing their progress were very rewarding."



For more information about the Arab Innovation Academy and a complete list of winners, please visit: aia.inacademy.eu







(QSTP), part of Qatar Foundation Research, Development and Innovation ( RDI), is a Free Zone, accelerator, and incubator for tech-product development in Qatar. The park fosters an innovation and in Qatar that works to accelerate commercialization of to realize Qatar's national diversification drive.

QSTP's focus ranges across four overarching themes, comprising Energy, Environment, Health Sciences, and Information & Communication Technologies, in line with the Qatar National Research Strategy announced in 2012.

Located in Qatar Foundation's Education City, QSTP has access to the vital resources of a cluster of leading research universities. Members of QSTP's Free Zone include SMEs, international corporations, and research institutions. They are collectively committed to investing in new technology development programs, creating intellectual property, enhancing technology management skills, and developing innovative new products.

QSTP supports RDI's economic and human development objectives for Qatar and is increasingly recognized as an international hub for applied research, innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship.

For more information, please visit the QSTP website at



Qatar Foundation Research, Development and Innovation (QF RDI)



The Qatar Foundation Research, Development, and Innovation (QF RDI) division's role is to play an integral part in identifying and addressing challenges and opportunities across ICT, energy, environment, healthcare, and agribusiness, in alignment with Qatar's national RDI strategy and priorities. QF RDI is at the forefront of Qatar's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, accelerating economic development through supporting the commercialization of and facilitating the creation of new high- and services.

QF RDI is responsible for translating Qatar's national RDI strategy into specific initiatives and actions for Qatar Foundation's (QF) RDI entities. It also directs their efforts in relation to economic value creation, knowledge transfer, and the establishment of mutually-beneficial national and international RDI partnerships. To ensure these efforts deliver maximum impact, the QF Vice for Research, Development, and Innovation plans, coordinates, and oversees all RDI-related activities across QF.

Qatar Foundation - Unlocking Human Potential



Qatar Foundation for Education, (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF's world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation's development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF's initiatives and projects, please visit:



For any media inquiries, please contact:







The is a non-profit educational institution recognized for excellence in tech entrepreneurship and methodology designed and developed together with the representatives of the Silicon Valley universities and companies UC Berkeley, Stanford University, and Amadeus. For further information visit

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)