Maharashtra CM supports mass weddings

Sunday underlined the need of organising mass marriages, saying such events go a long way in reducing financial burden incurred on individual weddings.

He was speaking at a function in Asangaon town in Sahapur taluka where as many as 1,101 tribal couples tied the knot.

Many more such mass marriage ceremonies, which are low cost, should be organised, the said, adding they go a long way in reducing financial burden of individual weddings.

Praising the tribal community, he said its members have preserved 'jal-jamin-jangal' (water, land, forest) in the real sense and also protected the country's culture.

Five couples who were part of the mass marriage were given 'mangalsutra' (sacred necklace worn by married women) and essential household items, including gas connections, under the Centre's Ujjwala scheme.

Dwelling on local issues, the said all formalities have been completed for supply of water to Sahapur from the

The supply will begin once approval is received from the Water Resources Regulatory Authority, he said.

assured to look into all pending issues related to Sahapur.

