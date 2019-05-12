Clash between supporters of rival political parties

Supporters of two rival political parties clashed at here on Sunday in which a jawan of the was injured, police said.

Four persons were arrested in this connection, the police said.

The polling agents of the two political parties clashed, leading to lathi-charge and bursting of tear-gas by the police as the two groups hurled stones at each other, the sources said.

East Singhbhum Senior of Police Anoop Birtharay along with adequate security forces rushed to the booth no 170 where the polling agents of the two political parties indulged in a dispute during the polling, said the Returning Officer-cum-Deputy of the district,

Addressing a post-polling press conference here, Kumar said the two groups made an abortive attempt to give it a communal colour but the police took preventive measures and arrested four persons.

The polling was held uninterrupted as the police drove the anti-social elements involved in the clash, he said.

Kumar said stringent action would be taken against anyone found disturbing the communal harmony in the area.

"We will register an FIR against the culprits, he said, adding adequate forces were deployed in the area to maintain law and order and the SSP was camping in the area.

Barring this incident, he said, the polling in the district was peaceful and the turnout was impressive with the estimated voting percentage recorded at 66.44 per cent.

