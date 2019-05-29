R'than Cong executive committee meet begins

The Congress' executive committee meeting began at the party office here on Wednesday.

Ashok Gehlot, Deputy and state Sachin Pilot, in charge of and other leaders are present in the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting is to endorse a resolution passed by the working committee, which refused to accept the resignation of the party Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader said.

It is the first meeting of the ruling party here after it failed to win even a single out of total 25 seats in the Lok Sabha election.

